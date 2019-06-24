AMAZING FEATS – The Big Stage is the ultimate non-competitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance, with disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between. Acts include The Savitsky Cats, Omri & Paulina, Cubcakes, Elliott Yamin, Jackie Fabulous, and Ben Schneider. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow, produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International (#105). Original airdate 6/28/2019 @ 9pm