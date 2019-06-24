



Pictured from Left to Right: (Breanna Stewart, Jewell Loyd, Alysha Clark, Sue Bird, Natasha Howard)

The defending WNBA Champions, Seattle Storm, are steadily approaching the halfway point of their season. Once again they are leading the Western Conference with a record of 7-4, while standing fourth overall in the WNBA.

The Storm’s wins, however, have been gained without their two best players: Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart. Both players are suffering devastating knee injuries and will miss most, if not all, of the 2019 WNBA Season. Breanna Stewart, the reigning WNBA MVP, suffered a ruptured Achilles’ tendon in April while Sue Bird, 11-time All-Star, is getting surgery to remove a loose body in her left knee joint. Even with all the setbacks in the off season, the Seattle Storm are still hopeful in continuing their winning streak with their remaining uninjured players.

Out of the top four, Seattle is one of two undefeated teams at home court, with a 4-0 record. On the other hand, they have the worst road record out of the teams in the top four, currently standing at 3-4. Power Forward Natasha Howard leads the team with Shooting Guard Jewell Loyd, who both average over 17 points a game.

Where can you catch a game? While the KeyArena undergoes renovations, home games for the Seattle Storm have been held at two different locations: The Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett and Alaska Airlines Arena (Home of the Washington Huskies) in Seattle. For the remainder of the season’s home games, you can find the Storm at Alaska Airlines Arena. The next Storm game will be Tuesday, June 25, 2019 against the Las Vegas Aces in Las Vegas, but their next home game will be Friday, June 28, 2019 against the Chicago Sky at Alaska Airlines Arena. Tickets can be found by clicking here!