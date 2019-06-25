



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

SUMMER CONCERTS

MARYMOOR PARK CONCERTS starting on Tuesday, June 11th and continuing through Sunday, September 8th, 2019 at Marymoor Park!

FREE SUMMER CONCERTS AT THE LOCKS now and continuing through Monday, September 2nd, 2019 at the Locks!

CHATEAU STE MICHELLE SUMMER CONCERTS starting Thursday, June 13th and continuing through Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at Chateau Ste Michelle!

ZOOTUNES starting on Sunday, June 16th and continuing through Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 at Woodland Park Zoo!

MAPS – THE 23RD SEATTLE INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL OF IMPROV on Sunday, June 23rd through Sunday, June 30th, 2019 at Unexpected Productions!

23rd Seattle International Festival of Improvisation theme is maps, focusing on exploring the purpose and uses of maps. The festival examines maps and mapping particularly in improvisation. Personal maps showing where we’ve been in our lives, careers, and of course improvisationally.

KIDS DAY on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Auburn!

The perfect day for any child! Live entertainment, inflatable rides, face painting, over 120 activity/info booths, craft vendor sales, miniature golf, rock climbing wall, ArtRageous hands-on art experiences, large vehicle & equipment display, food concessions, and much more. Seattle Children’s South Clinic will be offering a FREE obstacle course, that will get kids hopping, balancing and jumping their way to better health. Attendees can enjoy bungee trampolines, a Paintball Target Range, Nerf Laser Tag, the Super Slide and Old Growth Tree Climbing for a nominal fee.

SEATTLE TAIWANESE AMERICAN FILM FESTIVAL on Saturday, June 22nd through Sunday, June 23rd and Wednesday, June 26th, 2019 at SIFF Cinema Uptown!

Watch 7 full-length films and 4 short films during Seattle Taiwanese American Film Festival at SIFF Cinema Uptown. Full-length films have English subtitles.

PACSCI HAPPY HOUR on Friday, June 28th, 2019 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Pacific Science Center!

Explore the connections between art and science at PacSci with our next 21+ Happy Hour event! Sip on your favorite drinks with friends while getting to know some of our artists in residence. The program offers artists a platform to talk about the creative processes behind their work, as well as collaborate with scientists from our Science Communication Fellowship program.

ACE COMIC CON on Friday, June 28th through Sunday, June 30th, 2019 at the WAMU Theater and CenturyLink Field Event Center in Seattle!

Ace Comic Con Seattle features actor guests, comic writers & artists, vendors & exhibitors, cosplay, and panel discussions at WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Event Center.

SPIRIT OF AFRICA FESTIVAL on Saturday, June 29th, 2019 at the Seattle Center!

Spirit of Africa Festival offers music and dance onstage, craft and food vendors on the main floor, and films upstairs in the Armory at Seattle Center. Free.

DRAGONFEST on Saturday, June 29th, 2019 in Chinatown-International District!

The Dragon Fest event will feature cultural performances including Dragon and Lion dances, Traditional Korean drumming, martial arts demonstrations, the Chinese Girls Drill Team, and more.

GREENWOOD CARSHOW on Saturday, June 29th, 2019 in Greenwood!

Greenwood Car Show features classic cars, hot rods, antique wonders, live bands, kids’ activities, and vendors on Greenwood Avenue N. (from N. 65th to N. 90th). Free.

ARTS IN NATURE FESTIVAL on Saturday, June 29th through Sunday, June 30th, 2019 at Camp Long in West Seattle!

Wander the trails and visit the cabins at Camp Long in West Seattle to experience music, dancing, puppet shows, art exhibits, craft-making, beer, and food trucks during family-friendly Arts in Nature Festival.

SHORELINE ARTS FESTIVAL on Saturday, June 29th through June 30th, 2019 in Shoreline!

Shoreline Arts Festival offers a juried art show, 55 art vendors, entertainment, a food truck court, a beer garden, and kids’ art activities at Shoreline Community College. Free.

BUCKLEY LOG SHOW on Saturday, June 29th through Sunday, June 30th, 2019 in Buckley!

Buckley Log Show begins with a parade on Saturday at 10 a.m., followed by logging events at noon. The competitions continue on Sunday at 11 a.m. The beer garden and family areas are open both days. Free.