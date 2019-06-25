WARNING: This list might make you feel old.

Did you know that CW11 used to be a movie channel? For those of you who remember the days of KSTW, this might evoke fond memories of plopping down on your couch with a bucket of ice cream and tuning in to catch a classic flick. If you don’t remember, don’t worry, we’ve moved on to bigger and better things and we won’t be getting rid of your favorite shows anytime soon. But still, it’s always fun to take a trip down memory lane, right?

Here are all the greatest films hitting age milestones in 2019.

Movies Turning 20

The Matrix

It’s hard to believe that The Matrix came out 20 years ago today, especially considering how relevant it continues to be. Simulation theory anyone?

Stuart Little

America’s favorite little mouse-boy (sorry Mickey) turns 20! Can you believe it? We’re not sure how old that makes him in mouse years but whatever he’s up to we’re sure he’s having a grand old time. Hopefully that little sports car of his still works!

Fight Club

The first rule of Fight Club? You do not – Oops! Well, you get the picture.

Movies Turning 30

The Little Mermaid

30 years ago Ariel sang from her heart to win over the charmingly handsome Prince Eric. Now well into their 40’s it’s hard not to wonder what the couple is up to today. Are they relaxing watching TV (CW11 we’d hope) just like the rest of us? Sadly, we may never know.

When Harry Met Sally

It’s been 3 decades since When Harry Met Sally… reintroduced the age-old question: Can men and women ever truly be just friends? Still don’t think we’ve figured out the answer to this one just yet.

Field of Dreams

Is it just me? Or does this one feel older than 30. Films about baseball just seem to excel in the nostalgia category.

Movies Turning 40

Alien

Though the series continued into 2017, (Alien: Covenant) the first film came out 40 years ago! Talk about a long run!

Apocalypse Now

A real depiction of a man’s decent into madness, Apocalypse Now stands the test of time as it continues to touch the hearts of many even four decades after its release.

Mad Max

This original Mad Max takes place in a “near distant future”, one that we have already passed right through! Good thing their predictions weren’t correct…

Movies hitting the Big 5 – 0

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Paul Newman and Robert Redford stole the hearts of many as outlaws turned best friends in this classic crime western.

Hello, Dolly!

Though the musical itself is actually turning 55, the Gene Kelly film adaptation starring a young Barbra Streisand, is half a century old this year!

Midnight Cowboy

This best picture winner turned 50 in May. This film earned Dustin Hoffman his second ever Oscar Nomination (he’s been nominated a total of 7 times!!)