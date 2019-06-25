



New data from Apartment List reveals how renters in Seattle have evolved over the last decade. This new data has the ability to uncover how the changing demographics of renting in the region will influence the future of lifestyle, policy, and housing in Seattle for the coming years.

In Seattle they found:

52% of Households in Seattle Rent

Renters with six-figure incomes have increased 226%

Families with children are the fastest-growing segment of the renter population

Today’s renters favor a commute that reduces their carbon footprint

Over 21,000 Married Couples in Seattle Have Roommates

For full analysis of the data, check out the report here