 

New data from Apartment List reveals how renters in Seattle have evolved over the last decade. This new data has the ability to uncover how the changing demographics of renting in the region will influence the future of lifestyle, policy, and housing in Seattle for the coming years.

In Seattle they found:

  • 52% of Households in Seattle Rent

 

  • Renters with six-figure incomes have increased 226%

 

  • Families with children are the fastest-growing segment of the renter population

 

  • Today’s renters favor a commute that reduces their carbon footprint

 

  • Over 21,000 Married Couples in Seattle Have Roommates

 

For full analysis of the data, check out the report here

