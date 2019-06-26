Pictured from Left to Right: (Crystal Dunn, Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath, Kelley O’Hara, Julie Ertz)

Wednesday, June 26, 2019 — The Seattle Reign’s own Megan Rapinoe and Allie Long are in France representing the USWNT (U.S. Women’s National Team) in the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

The USWNT was placed in Group F, along with Sweden, Chile and Thailand. They finished in first place to advance to the Knockout Phase as one of the final 16 teams.

In Round 16, they faced off against Spain and pulled out a 2-1 win to advance to the quarterfinal. Megan Rapinoe was the only woman to score in that game. Both goals were penalty kicks in the 7th and 75th minute.

The United States will face off against the host-country, France, in Paris, on Friday June 28, 2019. If they win, they will advance to the semifinals to face either Norway or England.

Since the U.S. are the reigning champs from the 2015 Women’s World Cup, this match against France has “World Cup Final” written all over it, pitting the No. 1 team versus the host country in their own capital. The pressure is on for both sides; France will be disappointed if their own team loses, but many would like to see the No. 1 U.S. team make it to the final.

Kickoff for the quarterfinal match-up is set for Noon PST and will be available to view on FOX, NBC Universo and Telemundo Deportes.