Thursday June 27, 2019 — Yeah yeah yeah, the Sonics left over a decade ago, but listen, what if I told you that they could come back in the near future? I’m not talking about next year, unfortunately, but maybe by 2024 or 2025

In 2013, there were talks of the Sacramento Kings, who have been there since 1985, relocating to Seattle. NBA executives voted in May of 2013 whether to accept or reject the Kings’ relocation application, but rejected it unanimously 7-0.

Then, this past December of 2018, the Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver threatened to relocate the team to either Las Vegas or Seattle. The threat came after the city council decided to delay their $230 million renovation plan. If there is no agreement signed by the year 2022, the Suns could leave Arizona and possibly head to the Pacific Northwest!

There’s no doubt that the city feels the need for their NBA team to return. In October of 2018, USA Today Sports ranked the eight best cities for NBA expansion. Seattle ranked no. 1 and Las Vegas ranked no. 2, followed sequentially by London, Vancouver and Kansas City.

So are the Sonics coming back? The signs right now point to a promising yes. In addition to talks of the Phoenix Suns relocation, the KeyArena has been approved for a $700 renovation plan to accommodate their new NHL and potential NBA franchises. If you want more updates on anything Sonics related, you can visit their Facebook page (Bring Back Our Sonics) or you can follow them on twitter (@BringBackSonics)!

