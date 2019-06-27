Is this what the future of TV looks like? Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve heard of virtual reality. If you are in fact living under a rock (we don’t judge) virtual reality is an experience in which a user dons a headset (pictured above) and thus is immersed in a digital, simulated universe.

Sounds great right? Well, experts have their qualms about VR being the future of television. But… here are some things that they DO think will be changed by VR in the coming decade or so:

1. Education

Virtual reality could be used to teach learning visually, helping students to count, visualize 3D graphs, design projects, and so much more.

2. Social Media Communication

Right now, humans are more interconnected than ever before. Still, much of the communication we do is not face-to-face but rather via social media. VR could change that, creating social media platforms that facilitate face-to-face or immersive interaction.

3. Travel

Why hop on a plane to Hawaii when you could visit the beach from your living room? While the travel industry will never fully disappear, VR could provide a new, cost effective, alternative to expensive trips. However, these immersive “vacations” would likely only be hour long excursions rather than week long escapes.

4. Business and Architecture

Think about being able to walk through a building or a space before it is ever built. Cool right? VR could greatly improve the accuracy to which architects are able to plan their projects, thus saving time and money for businesses everywhere.

5. Healthcare

Virtual reality could be used by doctors and patients to improve both medical accuracy and quality of life. For example, doctors could use VR to virtually “see” inside a digital remapping of a patient’s body, while those with limited mobility could utilize the technology to simulate a world outside of the one they may be restricted to.

As far as the future of television, many have speculated that VR could be used to fully immerse a viewer into the program they are viewing, adding another level to the entertainment experience. However, currently virtual reality viewing has some side effects, including nausea and dizziness, limiting the length of viewable program to about 10 minutes. There is also a limit on the creation end, as 360 cameras are fairly new and untested, an unreliable investment for large studios.

So, is virtual reality the future of TV? I guess we’ll just have to wait to find out.

Until then, you don’t need VR to be fully immersed in a different world! Just tune in to CW11 every day to catch up on the lives of your favorite characters.