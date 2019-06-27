



Film and TV lovers unite! Clear your schedules and prepare to nerd-out because we are about to introduce you to TWO websites so good, you won’t leave your house for at least the next three days.

Get comfy, and get ready to be amazed.

1. Letterboxd – Social Media for Film Lovers

I am not kidding when I say that letterboxd just might be my favorite website on the internet right now. Here’s how it works. First you create an account from which you can follow friends and/or other film lovers from around the world. Once said account is created, the possibilities are endless. You can create a comprehensive database of every film you’ve ever watched, save films to watch later, rate and review films, and so much more. My favorite aspect of the site is the “List” feature, where users can create lists of movies based on criteria of their own choosing. These lists range from things like “Most Anticipated Films of 2019” and “Pixar Shorts Ranked” to more niche criterion like…

And …

There is even a twitter page dedicated to the most comical letterboxd lists and reviews. So go! Don’t be afraid to fall down the rabbit hole.

2. Kanopy – Enhance Your Mind

Letterboxd’s more serious cousin, Kanopy is a streaming service for classic cinema, indie films, documentaries, and short films, most of which cannot be found on your typical streaming services (Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime). The New York Times describes the site as “a garden of cinematic delights” and that’s exactly what it is. As a member you can pick and choose through thousands of unknown works, enhancing your mind, and giving a platform to films that might otherwise not receive it. Currently the site’s homepage features a collection of LGBTQ+ films to help celebrate Pride Month.

Just sign in with your university or local public library to start watching!

Happy viewing everyone! Drop a comment below to let us know which site was your favorite! And, if you’re not in the mood to watch a movie this weekend, then tune into CW11 for some lighthearted TV fun.