This quiz is to test your true loyalty to The Office, either being a super-fan or an occasional watcher of the show.

Here’s the rules:

10 questions TOTAL

You correctly answer more than 8 , you should be on the show

, you should be on the show 6-8 , then you’re a super-fan

, then you’re a super-fan 4 OR 5 , then you should watch the show some more

, then you should watch the show some more Less than 3 , have you even watched the show? If not, lucky guess. If you have, I’m disappointed.

Don’t look up the answers, because where’s the fun in that? And if you know the show, why look up the answers? Hmm…

Okay are you ready?

Get set…

BEGIN!!!

1. What year did The Office first premiere on TV?

A. 2004

B. 2006

C. 2005

D. 2003

2. Which two characters have the same FIRST name on and off-screen?

A. Oscar & Toby

B. Angela & Erin

C. Oscar & Angela

D. Oscar & Phyllis

E. Both C & D

3. Which famous football player was in one episode of The Office?

A. Jerome Bettis

B. Peyton Manning

C. Donovan McNabb

D. DeSean Jackson

4. Which episode is the most viewed episode of the show?

A. Dinner Party

B. Goodbye Michael

C. Stress Relief

D. Finale

E. None of the above

5. Which famous actress/supermodel and businesswoman appeared on the show for one episode?

A. Megan Fox

B. Jessica Alba

C. Stacy Keibler

D. Eva Longoria

6. In the episode, Finale, who was getting married?

A. Jim & Pam

B. Andy & Erin

C. Angela & Dwight

D. Darryl & Val

7. Which episode did Jim propose to Pam?

A. Business Trip

B. Business Ethics

C. Weight Loss

D. Crime Aid

E. Baby Shower

8. Which actor has only been in 140 episodes of the show?

A. Craig Robinson

B. Steve Carrell

C. Paul Lieberstein

D. Ed Helms

9. Who won the basketball game between The Office and The Warehouse?

A. The Warehouse

B. Neither team won

C. The Office

D. Both The Office and The Warehouse won

10. How many times did Michael Scott say “That’s what she said” in the WHOLE series?

A. 30

B. 23

C. 35

D. 33

Answers: 1. C, 2. E, 3. A, 4. C, 5. B, 6. C, 7. C, 8. B, 9. D, 10. B