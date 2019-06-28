



Yes, this is bigger than Gigi & Zayn — even Khloe & Tristian can’t compare to this! Ladies and gentlemen, Netflix and The Office are breaking up… but not until 2021.

On Tuesday, June 25th, NBC announced that they will end their “The Office” contract with Netflix in January 2021. They intend to include the popular series on their own pending streaming device. For years, the show has had plenty of success on Netflix, being named the most-watched Netflix show in 2018.

Netflix was willing to pay up to $90 million a year for the rights of the show, but NBC topped that offer with $100 million. Even though The Office was first seen on NBC, Netflix had the right to syndicate the show on their platform since 2009, when the show was still creating new content.

In a tweet from Netflix about The Office, they stated that members can “binge watch the show to their hearts’ content ad-free on [their streaming service] until January 2021.”

We’re all sad to see Michael Scott, Jim, Pam and Dwight leave to a new streaming platform, but as soon as NBC releases their platform, undoubtedly all true fans of The Office will be ready to watch over there.

