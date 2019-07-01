Filed Under:Burden of Truth, cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, the cw
Burden of Truth -- "Manic Street Preacher" -- Image Number: BoT_Ep6_0314.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Kristin Kreuk as Joanna Hanley and Peter Mooney as Billy Crawford -- Photo: © 2018 Cause One Productions Inc. and Cause One Manitoba Inc.

JOANNA IS FEELING THE PRESSURE – Sleepless and supressing her feelings, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) begins to unravel as she struggles to maintain her job at Steadman Lavery while preparing for jury selection in another case. Billy (Peter Mooney) uncovers evidence from Shane (Andrew Chown) that may provide an alternate theory about the murder.  Michelle Latimer directed the episode that was written by Renee St. Cyr & Felicia Brooker (#206). The CW original airdate 7/7/2019 @ 8pm

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s