Burden of Truth -- "Manic Street Preacher" -- Image Number: BoT_Ep6_0314.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Kristin Kreuk as Joanna Hanley and Peter Mooney as Billy Crawford -- Photo: © 2018 Cause One Productions Inc. and Cause One Manitoba Inc.

JOANNA IS FEELING THE PRESSURE – Sleepless and supressing her feelings, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) begins to unravel as she struggles to maintain her job at Steadman Lavery while preparing for jury selection in another case. Billy (Peter Mooney) uncovers evidence from Shane (Andrew Chown) that may provide an alternate theory about the murder. Michelle Latimer directed the episode that was written by Renee St. Cyr & Felicia Brooker (#206). The CW original airdate 7/7/2019 @ 8pm