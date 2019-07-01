



news

The New York Times cheers Justin Baldoni and how Jane the Virgin made him a better man!

Collider bids farewell to Arrow and Supernatural in their final Comic-Con appearance!

Comicbook.com loves the new Black Lightning PSA for the Boys and Girls Clubs of America!

Deadline tells how Prince Archie gets the royal Riverdale treatment in Archie Comics!

US Weekly shows what the Supernatural cast reveals what they want from set!

Cinema Blend believes there’s no hope for Barry Allen’s beard as The Flash‘s Grant Gustin prepares for season 5!