Filed Under:cw network, CW NEws, CW primetime, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, kstw


Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

The New York Times cheers Justin Baldoni and how Jane the Virgin made him a better man!

 

Collider bids farewell to Arrow and Supernatural in their final Comic-Con appearance!

 

Comicbook.com loves the new Black Lightning PSA for the Boys and Girls Clubs of America!

Black Lightning — \” The Book of Little Black Lies\” — Image BLK109b_0294b.jpg — Pictured: Cress Williams as Black Lightning — Photo: Annette Brown/The CW — Ã‚Â© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

 

Deadline tells how Prince Archie gets the royal Riverdale treatment in Archie Comics!

 

US Weekly shows what the Supernatural cast reveals what they want from set!

 

Cinema Blend believes there’s no hope for Barry Allen’s beard as The Flash‘s Grant Gustin prepares for season 5!

