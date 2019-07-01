



Oh boy! Where do we even begin? Do we start with the Brooklyn Nets getting Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan? Or the sign-and-trade the Nets did with the Warriors to send D’Angelo Russell to Golden State? Or even Kemba Walker going up to Boston? Or even…look, there isn’t time and space to cover everything so let’s just get right into this.

KD and Kyrie are going to the Brooklyn Nets and signing max contracts, which means they are getting a BIG payday. The speculation that these turn of events would occur became more and more obvious as the free agency market officially opened.

D’Angelo Russell is going from the Nets to the Golden State Warriors, as part of a sign-and-trade. He signed a hefty contract with the Nets and then was immediately traded to the Warriors.

Additional sign-and-trade agreements include Jimmy Butler to the Miami Heat, Kemba Walker to the Boston Celtics (in result of Kyrie Irving heading to the Nets) and Terry Rozier III to the Charlotte Hornets.

Al Horford and Tobias Harris both signed max deals with the Philadelphia 76ers while Kristaps Porzingis signed a max contract with the Dallas Mavericks. Damian Lillard received a max extension on his previous contract to stay with the Portland Trail Blazers.

If you’re worried that the excitement is over, don’t! There are plenty of other signings and mutual agreements worth noting. For example, Harrison Barnes is staying with the Kings, Derrick Rose is signing with the Pistons, Andre Iguodala is getting traded to Memphis and JJ Redick is signing with the New Orleans Pelicans.

If you want to keep track of where all the free agents will go, you can view all of them here to see where they signed and any important news!