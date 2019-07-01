Just like the quiz on The Office, this is a test on how much of a super-fan you are of Friends! Or perhaps you just watch re-runs occasionally and think you know more than you know.

Here’s the set-up:

Instead of 10 questions, there are 15.

Here’s the standings based on the amount of correct answers you get:

You correctly answer more than 12 (13-15) , you’re on the show

, you’re on the show 10-12 , you’re definitely a super-fan

, you’re definitely a super-fan 7-9 , you know the show, but don’t regularly watch it

, you know the show, but don’t regularly watch it 5 OR 6 , you should watch the show more

, you should watch the show more Anything less than 4 … have you even seen the show? If yes, then I suggest re-watching the whole series NOW. If no, then I suggest watching the whole series for the first time NOW.

Once again, don’t look up the answers, nobody likes a cheater.

This one is going to be a little more difficult, but I know you can handle it!

On your mark…

Get set…

GO!

1. How many times did Ross get married AND divorced?

A. 6

B. 5

C. 7

D. 4

2. What were the names of the triplets that Phoebe birthed for Frank and Alice?

A. Frank Jr., Lisa and Chandler

B. Frank Jr. Jr., Linda and Chad

C. Frank Jr., Leslie and Chandler

D. Frank Jr. Jr., Leslie and Chandler

E. Frank Jr., Lisa and Chad

3. What is the name of Chandler’s roommate after Joey moves out?

A. Charlie

B. Ricky

C. Eddie

D. Steven

4. How many sisters does Joey have?

A. 10

B. 7

C. 5

D. 2

E. He doesn’t have any sisters

5. Where does David the Scientist move to?

A. Barbados

B. Los Angeles

C. Paris

D. Tanzania

E. Minsk

6. Who won the “Geller Cup”?

A. Ross’s team

B. Monica’s team

C. They tied

D. Everyone left while Monica and Ross played

E. The game was cancelled due to weather

7. Who dates BOTH Ross and Joey?

A. Rachel

B. Charlie

C. Rachel & Charlie

D. Janice

8. Who does Gunther find very attractive?

A. Monica

B. Rachel

C. Phoebe

D. Chandler

E. None of the above

9. How does Dr. Drake Ramoray (Joey Tribbiani) die on the show, Days of Our Lives?

A. He gets pushed into an empty elevator shaft

B. He gets stabbed by one of his patients

C. Car accident

D. The nurse shoots him

10. What does Unagi really mean?

A. Sense of one’s awareness

B. Sense of one’s surroundings

C. Salmon skin roll

D. Sense of knowing all

11. What is in Ross’s post-thanksgiving sandwich that makes it delicious?

A. Cranberry sauce

B. Dressing with Gravy

C. Extra slice of Turkey

D. Gravy-soaked slice of bread

12. Where did Mike originally attempt to propose to Phoebe?

A. London

B. Central Perk

C. Barbados

D. Restaurant in NYC

13. Who is Phoebe’s alter-ego?

A. Carol

B. Susan

C. Janice

D. Regina

14. Who proposes to Rachel in the hospital?

A. Ross

B. Joey

C. Mike

D. Tag

E. David

15. Where does Chandler tell Janice he is moving to?

A. Tulsa

B. Italy

C. Yemen

D. London

ANSWERS: 1. A, 2. D, 3. C, 4. B, 5. E, 6. D, 7. C, 8. B, 9. A, 10. C, 11. D, 12. C, 13. D, 14. B, 15. C