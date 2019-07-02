



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

SUMMER CONCERTS

MARYMOOR PARK CONCERTS now through Sunday, September 8th, 2019 at Marymoor Park!

FREE SUMMER CONCERTS AT THE LOCKS now through Monday, September 2nd, 2019 at the Locks!

CHATEAU STE MICHELLE SUMMER CONCERTS now through Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at Chateau Ste Michelle!

ZOOTUNES now through Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 at Woodland Park Zoo!

FOOD TRUCK EXTRAVAGANZA on Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019 in Kirkland!

Shop from nine food trucks with live music at Food Truck Extravaganza off Juanita Drive in Kirkland.

FIREWORKS SHOWS in the Seattle and surrounding area on Thursday, July 4th, 2019!

Bellevue – Downtown Park 10:05 p.m.

Des Moines – Marina 10:30 p.m.

Edmonds – Civic Stadium 10 p.m.

Everett – Port Gardner Bay 10 p.m.

Federal Way – Celebration Park 10:15 p.m.

Kent – Lake Meridian Park 10 p.m.

Kirkland – Marina Park 10:15 p.m.

Lakewood – Joint Base Lewis-McChord 10 p.m.

Newcastle – Lake Boren Park 10 p.m.

Renton – Coulon Park 10 p.m.

SeaTac – Angle Lake Park 10 p.m.

Seattle – Lake Union 10:15 p.m. BIG!

Tacoma – Ruston Way 10:10 p.m. BIG!

Tumwater – Tumwater Valley Golf 10:15 p.m.

NATURALIZATION CEREMONY on Thursday, July 4th, 2019 @ 11:00 a.m. at Fisher Pavilion in Seattle Center!

Watch 500 people from 80 countries become Americans at the emotional naturalization ceremony at Seattle Center Armory, which includes a band at 11 a.m., a ceremony at noon, and speeches. Free.

BELLEVUE FOUR ON THE 4TH 4K DOG JOG & WALK on Thursday, July 4th, 2019 @ 9:00 a.m. in Bellevue!

This non-competitive 4K jog and walk brings dog lovers together to kick-start 4th of July festivities. Grab your furry 4-legged friend and explore the streets of Downtown Bellevue. The post-race “After Paw-ty” includes a dog costume contest, Seattle Humane’s MaxMobile, bouncy houses, a photo booth, participant goodie bags and more! This family fun event benefits Seattle Humane in Bellevue.

52ND GRAND OLD 4TH OF JULY on Thursday, July 4th, 2019 on Bainbridge Island!

Take the Bainbridge Island ferry on foot to Grand Old Fourth of July for a pancake breakfast, car show, foot race, street fair, beer/wine garden, activities for kids, and a parade at 1 p.m. No fireworks show in 2019.

TACOMA FREEDOM FAIR & AIR SHOW on Thursday, July 4th, 2019 in Tacoma!

Tacoma Freedom Fair and Airshow features six music stages, food booths, beer gardens, an air show at 1:30 p.m., and a big fireworks show at 10:10 p.m. on the Ruston Way Waterfront. Donation.

FIDDLE TUNES FESTIVAL on Thursday, July 4th through Saturday, July 6th, 2019 in Port Townsend!

Fiddle Tunes Festival offers workshops and performances at Fort Worden State Park in Port Townsend.

FREEDOM FEST 2019 on Friday, July 5th through Saturday, July 6th, 2019 in Moses Lake!

Moses Lake Freedom Festival has a farmers market, bands beginning at noon, an art fair, food trucks, and a beer & wine garden at McCosh Park. Saturday includes a car show and fireworks (10 p.m.). Free.

THE 10TH ANNUAL FESTIVAL OF SHORTS on Friday, July 5th through Sunday, July 7th, 2019 in Edmonds!

Watch eight short shows selected from more than 200 submissions, and then vote for your favorite at Festival of Shorts at Driftwood Players.

SEAFAIR PIRATE’S LANDING on Saturday, July 6th, 2019 at Alki Beach in West Seattle!

Revered by some as the official start to summer, the annual Pirates Landing returns yet again as the Seafair Pirates sail in from the seven seas to storm Alki Beach in West Seattle. Exhibit booths and food vendors will be present, along with kids’ rides and a pirate look-a-like contest.

10TH ANNUAL MT RAINIER WINE FESTIVAL on Saturday, July 6th, 2019 from 2 to 7 p.m. in Crystal Mountain!

A ticket to Mt. Rainier Wine Festival includes eight samples of Washington wine with tapas (appetizers) and live jazz in a tent on the lawn of Alpine Inn Restaurant at Crystal Mountain for age 21+.

SEATTLE STREET FOOD FESTIVAL 2019 PRESENTED BY AMAZON on Saturday, July 6th, 2019 through Sunday, July 7th, 2019 in South Lake Union!

Seattle’s largest outdoor street food festival is back July 6-7th, 2019 in South Lake Union spread over five blocks presented by Amazon.com! Explore, discover and excite your senses with over 75 food trucks, restaurants and pop-ups, paired with a craft beer festival and Elysian Brewing Big Bite music stage. Admission is free for the food festival and admission to the beer garden with live music entertainment is a $5 donation to benefit the SLU Chamber

GIG HARBOR WINGS AND WHEELS on Saturday, July 6th through Sunday, July 7th, 2019 in Gig Harbor!

Gig Harbor Wings & Wheels has dozens of airplanes on display, fly-overs, kids’ activities, vendors, and a beer garden both days at Tacoma Narrows Airport. A car show with 200 vehicles is only on Saturday.

Have a great weekend and a fantastic July 4th!