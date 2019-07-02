Riverdale’s Camila Mendes stars in Coyote Lake, an indie film set to hit theatres August 2nd, 2019.

The synopsis is as follows: In a deserted Texas town near the border of Mexico, a young daughter and her overbearing mother run a makeshift motel out of their home, where they drug, rob and drown the unsuspecting drug runners and human traffickers who stay the night. When two drug runners arrive at their door after a deal gone wrong, holding the women hostage, they don’t realize the terrifying secret the women share.

The cast includes Camila Mendes, Academy Award nominated Adriana Barraza, Charlie Weber, Neil Sandilands, and Manny Perez while Sara Seligman directs (and also wrote the screenplay along with Thomas James Bond).

Coyote Lake is a thriller inspired by real-life events. Check out the trailer below!