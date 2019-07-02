Filed Under:cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, fool us, kstw, Penn & Teller
Penn & Teller: Fool Us -- "Penn & Teller Cure the Common Code" -- Image Number: PEN605_0982.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Axel Hecklau and Teller -- Photo: Jacob Kepler/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

CODING — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.  Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.  The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.  The magicians featured in the episode include Anna DeGuzman, Raffaele Scircoli, Allen Abbott and Axel Hecklau.  Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#605). Original airdate 7/8/2019 @ 8pm

