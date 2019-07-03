We know that your spirits will be patriotic tomorrow, so why shouldn’t your food be too? Elevate your Independence Day party to the next level with these awesome red, white, and blue recipes.

1. Red, White, & Blue Jello

The simplest of recipes, this Jello is sure to impress. Just layer red, white, and blue jellos of your choosing, slice and serve! You can also dice the jello into cubes and serve in cups for added fun.

2. Berry Skewers with White Chocolate Drizzle

A healthy dessert alternative, just drizzle some white chocolate over your favorite red and blue fruits for a patriotic flair! If you’re feeling extra fancy, add some star shaped sprinkles on top!

3. Red, White, and Blue Donuts

Make your own donut dough, or get pre-made unglazed donuts from your local grocery store. The fun is in the dip! Just melt some vanilla icing, add color, and dip away!

4. Mini Mousse Cakes

These mini cakes are perfect for a quick grab and go dessert. No hassle, no cutting, and no mess!

5. No-Bake Lemon Cream Pie

That’s right, no baking necessary to complete this tasty pie. Just chill the crust in the fridge before adding the cream filling. Top with some red, white, and blue fruits and you’re ready to serve! Lemon filling can also be swapped out for raspberry or blueberry flavors depending on personal preference.