Ah 7/11 Day. This nationwide holiday (yes, this is a national event) invites anyone and everyone to head over to their local 7-Eleven food store to receive a FREE small slurpee!

This joyous holiday began on July 11th, 2002 and every single year since then, it has morphed into an opportunity for Americans to drink up some free slurpees. Bless.

7-Eleven (7/11) day kicks off on Thursday, July 11th at all participating 7-Elevens throughout the country. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., you can go to ANY 7-Eleven and pick up ONE free small slurpee. Unfortunately you are limited to one vs. the desired 4000 slurpees, but one is better than none, right?! Make haste and head over to your local 7-11 while supplies last! Once they run out of small cups, they run out of freebies. Also, don’t forget that hot dogs are sold for only $1. While you hungrily and patiently wait your turn for a slurpee, you might as well snag yourself a nice, fresh hot dog!

If you are still debating on whether or not you should seize this amazing opportunity next week, note that 14 million slurpees are sold each month and 7.2 billion slurpees have been sold since 1966! This accounts for almost one slurpee per person on the entire planet! Now hurry and circle 7/11 on your calendar. And when the time comes, make sure to snag yourself a freebie and head back home to watch your favorite CW11 show!