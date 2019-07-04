Filed Under:cw11 seattle, cwtv, Jane The Virgin, kstw, the cw

NEXT CHAPTER – After Jane (Gina Rodriguez) is struck with inspiration for her book, she immediately begins to write, but her next challenge is to get an agent.  Rogelio (Jaime Camil) has been so focused on being the star, he begins to contemplate taking on a different role instead.  Meanwhile, Jane thinks it’s important to build a different relationship with the twins and turns to Petra (Yael Grobglas) for some guidance.  Justin Baldoni, Andrea Navedo and Ivonne Coll also star.  Viet Nguyen directed the episode written by Ben O’Hara (#515). Original airdate 7/10/2019 @ 9pm

