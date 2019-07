SEASON TWO PREMIERE

Talon (Jessica Green) summons a new threat, recalling the ghosts of her childhood. Meanwhile, while Garret (Jake Stromoen) hunts for Dred, Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) prepares the Outpost for war. Lastly, a messenger brings devastating news. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Marc Roskin (#201). Original airdate 7/11/2019 @ 9pm