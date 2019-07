JOANNA RACES AGAINST TIME TO PROVE HER CLIENT’S INNOCENCE– On the eve of the murder trial, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) reaches out to an old client when she discovers a new piece of evidence that will lead her to the identity of the real killer. Billy (Peter Mooney) attempts to get help for Shane (Andrew Chown), but is forced to make an agonizing choice. Doug Mitchell directed the episode that was written by Eric Putzer (#207). The CW original airdate 7/14/2019 @ 9pm