Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
Congratulations to the amazing group of women of the @USWNT who are incredible strong role models for my daughter and for millions of little girls out there. Today you shut bullies up and are the world champions. Enough said 👏🏼⚽️ @FIFAWWC #USNWT #WorldCupfinal #worldchampions 🏆
— Jaime Camil (@jaimecamil) July 7, 2019
Already emotional watching #USWNT😭
— justin baldoni (@justinbaldoni) July 7, 2019
#Oops#OhNoSheDidnt #janethevirgin @cwjanethevirgin @hereisgina @brettdier pic.twitter.com/1fziPbMnY2
— Andrea Navedo (@AndreaNavedo) July 1, 2019
Another earthquake. Uff.
— Yael Grobglas (@yaelgrobglas) July 6, 2019
This Fourth of July, while we’re celebrating with our families, lets not forget to take a minute and remember those that are fighting for our country and are unable to celebrate with their families. pic.twitter.com/4BaaBJ4v3C
— Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) July 4, 2019
Poor Baby Girl. Came back inside after talking to neighbors to BeeGee afraid… #earthquake #dogsofinstagram
I think I found the “on” switch. pic.twitter.com/xQ5e3vGZb5
— Rose McIver (@imrosemciver) July 2, 2019
Me: Why do you like jumping jacks?
My 5 year old daughter: That’s just how it is sweetheart.
— Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) July 3, 2019
I wasn’t worried until I saw this sign, but come to think of it… it has been a while since I had my period… Ug. (And don’t worry, mom, I’m just here for a jogging injury. Nothing serious.) pic.twitter.com/jhpTFFOV6b
— Misha Collins – GISH IS COMING! JULY 27- AUG 3 (@mishacollins) July 2, 2019
HAPPY WORLD PRIDE LOVERS, I believe #LoveIsLove … – I Believe in a thing called love https://t.co/3REWOKWp9t
— Eliza Taylor (@MisElizaJane) July 1, 2019
To my home away from home #HappyCanadaDay
— Nick Zano (@NICKZANO) July 1, 2019
tell me your favorite vegan candy and snacks from your country! ⬇️
— Madelaine Petsch (@madelainepetsch) July 1, 2019
Back in Vancouver. Can’t believe we’re starting season 4. #riverdale 🤪
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 5, 2019
Holy goodness #StrangerThings is so so so great.
— Casey Cott (@CaseyCott) July 8, 2019
What did bedbugs do before beds?
— Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) July 7, 2019
This is what traveling with @melton looks like.
Very nice. Very good. Very ~fresh~
Mad grateful and blessed! 😎🙏🏾. We on the way y’all! ⚡️💥 Episode: 301
Next up in our burgeoning book club…I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter by @ErikaLSanchez. Major Liz Ortecho vibes! Can not put it down. Grateful for all it tackles in navigating expectations, mental health & loss. All while making me laugh & say “Preach”. pic.twitter.com/td2ETYwmz3
— Jeanine Mason (@itsjeaninemason) July 6, 2019