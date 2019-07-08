Filed Under:cw network, CW primetime, CW Stars, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, the cw, Tweets of the Week

Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

View this post on Instagram

Well this was fun…

A post shared by Justin Baldoni (@justinbaldoni) on

View this post on Instagram

This is what traveling with @melton looks like.

A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy 4th ❤️🌸

A post shared by Madelaine Petsch (@madelame) on

View this post on Instagram

Very nice. Very good. Very ~fresh~

A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on

View this post on Instagram

😌

A post shared by camila mendes (@camimendes) on

View this post on Instagram

My Forever 😭💍♥️

A post shared by Vanessa Morgan (@vanessamorgan) on

View this post on Instagram

question

A post shared by Charles Melton (@melton) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy 4th of July! 😬🇺🇸

A post shared by Jordan Connor (@thejordanconnor) on

View this post on Instagram

📸 @haroularose

A post shared by meloniediaz (@meloniediaz) on

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s