Comments
Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!
Cinema Blend tells all that it sounds like The Flash will introduce a major crisis on infinite Earths moment in season 6!
Elite Daily gives you your favorite Riverdale relationship based on your zodiac sign!
TV Guide learns from Julie Plec that The Originals could be headed to Legacies this season!
Teen Vogue learns more about what to expect from Riverdale‘s “spinoff” from Lucy Hale!