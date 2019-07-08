Filed Under:cw network, CW NEws, CW primetime, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, the cw


Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Cinema Blend tells all that it sounds like The Flash will introduce a major crisis on infinite Earths moment in season 6!

 

Elite Daily gives you your favorite Riverdale relationship based on your zodiac sign!

 

TV Guide learns from Julie Plec that The Originals could be headed to Legacies this season!

The Originals — “There in the Disappearing Light” — Image Number: OR510B_0200b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Danielle Rose Russell as Hope and Joseph Morgan as Klaus — Photo: Bob Mahoney/The CW — Ã‚Â© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

 

Teen Vogue learns more about what to expect from Riverdale‘s “spinoff” from Lucy Hale!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s