



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

SUMMER CONCERTS

MARYMOOR PARK CONCERTS now through Sunday, September 8th, 2019 at Marymoor Park!

FREE SUMMER CONCERTS AT THE LOCKS now through Monday, September 2nd, 2019 at the Locks!

CHATEAU STE MICHELLE SUMMER CONCERTS now through Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at Chateau Ste Michelle!

ZOOTUNES now through Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 at Woodland Park Zoo!

DOWNTOWN SUMMER SOUNDS on Friday, July 9th through Friday, August 23rd, 2019 in various locations around Seattle!

MUSIC UNDER THE STARS on Monday, July 8th continuing through Friday, July 26th, 2019 @ various locations around Seattle!

Music Under The Stars begins with a live student concert, and then at 8 p.m., you hear a live broadcast of Seattle Chamber Music Society playing in Benaroya Hall. Bring a blanket, chairs, and even a picnic. Free.

SEATTLE CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY SUMMER FESTIVAL now through Saturday, July 27th, 2019 @ Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall!

Seattle Chamber Music Society’s Summer Festival at Nordstrom Recital Hall in Benaroya Hall has free recitals before performances. Chamber Music in the Park is free July 27 at Volunteer Park. Repeats in Jan.

DOWNTOWN MOVIES IN THE PARK on Tuesdays, beginning July 7th through Tuesday, August 27th, 2019 at Bellevue Downtown Park!

Downtown Movies in the Park begin with family activities and free popcorn at 7:30 p.m. at Downtown Park in Bellevue. Bring a blanket or chairs. Chairs with high backs are not allowed in one section. Free.

TIMBER! OUTDOOR MUSIC FESTIVAL 2019 on Thursday, July 11th through Saturday, July 13th, 2019 in Carnation!

Timber Outdoor Music Festival has 30 music artists, a 5K run Sunday, family activities, and camping in forested Tolt MacDonald Park in Carnation. Children age 12 and younger are free. No dogs.

SEATTLE CUBAN DANCE FEST 2019 on Thursday, July 11th through Sunday, July 14th, 2019 at UW!

Seattle Cuban Dance Fest offers dance classes at the University of Washington and dance parties with live Cuban bands around Seattle. Dorm rooms available.

NIGHTS AT THE NEPTUNE on Thursday, July 11th through Thursday, August 22nd, 2019 at the Neptune Theatre!

Nights at the Neptune presents diverse music, dance, and theater by local groups at the Neptune Theatre. Free.

DANCING TIL DUSK on various dates in various Downtown Seattle parks!

Dancing ‘til Dusk offers dance lessons, music, and dancing 14 evenings in downtown Seattle parks, plus 2 salsa dances on July 27 & Sept. 21. Free.

REDMOND DERBY DAYS on Friday, July 12th and Saturday, July 13th, 2019 in Redmond!

Redmond Derby Days has a carnival and a beer/wine garden at Redmond City Hall Campus (Fri. & Sat.), a 5K (Fri.), a kids’ parade (Sat. 10 a.m.) followed by a grand parade, and fireworks (Sat. 10 p.m.).

SEATTLE INTERNATIONAL BEERFEST on Friday, July 12th through Sunday, July 14th, 2019 at Seattle Center’s Fisher Lawn and Pavilion!

Seattle international Beerfest is a 3-day specialty beer festival held at Seattle Center’s Fisher Lawn and Pavilion. Sample everything from classic styles (pilsners, pales, etc.) to exotic new-world hybrids (barrel-aged hoppy farmhouse sours, etc.).

WEST SEATTLE SUMMER FEST on Friday, July 12th through Sunday, July 14th, 2019 in West Seattle!

Join for the 37th annual West Seattle Summer Fest, July 12-14, 2019! Summer Fest offers fun activities for the whole family, including shopping, free live music, dining, beer gardens, and a kids play area. Don’t miss out on one of Seattle’s best things to do this summer!

KIRKLAND UNCORKED on Friday, July 12th through Sunday, July 14th, 2019 in Kirkland!

Enjoy art, food, wine, vendors, and a boat show at Kirkland Uncorked on the lakeshore at Marina Park. The separate tasting garden requires a ticket and ID.

REDMOND ART FESTIVAL on Friday, July 12th through Sunday, July 14th, 2019 in Redmond!

Redmond Arts Festival has 90 art booths, food trucks, live bands, sidewalk chalk, and a wine/beer/mimosa garden at Redmond Town Center. Free.

KENT CORNUCOPIA DAYS on Friday, July 12th through Sunday, July 14th, 2019 in Kent!

Kent Cornucopia Days is a street fair and carnival with food and entertainment, a soccer tournament, dragon boat races Saturday, a 5K Saturday, and a parade (Sunday 2 p.m.). Free.

DAY OUT WITH THOMAS THE STEAM TEAM TOUR on Friday, July 12th through Sunday, July 14th, 2019 and Friday, July 19th through Sunday, July 21st, 2019 in Snoqualmie!

Day Out With Thomas includes a 25-minute train ride, stories and videos, and crafts for kids at Northwest Railway Museum in Snoqualmie.

SEATTLE POLISH FESTIVAL on Saturday, July 13th, 2019 at Seattle Center!

Polish Festival Seattle offers Polish music, dance, beer, food, crafts, and workshops at the Seattle Center Armory and the outdoor amphitheater nearby. Free.

QUEEN ANNE DAYS 2019 on Friday, July 12th through Sunday, July 14th, 2019 in Queen Anne!

Queen Anne Day has a fun walk (8:30 a.m.), a fun run (9 a.m.), a parade of kids and dogs (10:30 a.m.), and then at 11 a.m. an art walk, music, food trucks, a beer/wine/cider garden, and a car show. Free.

PROOF WASHINGTON DISTILLERS FESTIVAL on Saturday, July 13th, 2019 at Fremont Studios!

PROOF features more than 40 Washington distillers and food from local restaurants, where attendees can sip and sample a variety of spirits and meet the craftsmen and women who are putting Washington on the map. Also, you can purchase your favorite spirits straight from distillery tables.

2019 WALLINGFORD FAMILY PARADE on Saturday, July 13th at 11:00 a.m. in Wallingford!

The 70th Annual Wallingford Family Parade celebrates the grand reopening of Lincoln High School and honors students from 1940 thru 2020. Show off YOUR school spirit and grab some pom-poms, some tie-dye or your best Goth; then join the Seafair Clowns, drill teams, local groups and families for day of neighborhood fun.

LUCERN SEAFAIR MILK CARTON DERBY on Saturday, July 13th, 2019 at Green Lake!

Watch 100 boats made of milk cartons plus stand-up paddle boards compete for speed and style prizes on Seafair Milk Carton Derby at Green Lake. Free.

14TH ANNUAL SUMMER BEER FEST: BEERSTOCK on Saturday, July 13th, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in Phinney Ridge!

Enjoy micro brews, pub food, and music outdoors at the Summer Beer Taste at Phinney Neighborhood Center. No kids or pets.

SUNSET BEACH BASH AT LAKE SAMMAMISH on Saturday, July 13th, 2019 from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. at Lake Sammamish!

The Beach Bash at Lake Sammamish is the biggest beach party in King County! Spend a hot summer Saturday night on the beach with friends, enjoy live dance, rock and pop music as the sun sets over the lake. Kick off your shoes and wiggle your feet in the sand. Bring a beach chair for star gazing on Sunset Beach when the day becomes night… but the music keeps going and the tiki torches get lit.

2019 SEATTLE OUTDOOR THEATER FESTIVAL on Saturday, July 13th and Sunday, July 14th, 2019 at Volunteer Park!

Watch Shakespeare, family plays, and comic theater at Seattle Outdoor Theater Festival on the lawns and in the amphitheater at Volunteer Park. Free.

SEATTLE TO PORTLAND (STP) on Saturday, July 13th through Sunday, July 14th, 2019 in Seattle and Portland!

The non-competitive 200-mile Seattle to Portland (STP) bike ride is one of America’s best, with 10,000 participants departing from north of Husky Stadium and taking one or two days to make the trip south.

BALLARD SEAFOODFEST on Friday, July 12th through Sunday, July 14th, 2019 in Ballard!

Eat seafood and more, watch a lutefisk-eating contest (Sunday 3 p.m.), hear music, browse art, visit the family stage, and enjoy the beer garden at the Ballard SeafoodFest. You may even spot a Viking. Free.

WEDGEWOOD ART FESTIVAL on Saturday, July 13th through Sunday, July 14th, 2019 in Wedgewood!

The neighborhood Wedgwood Art Festival has northwest artists, live music, food, and a variety of family entertainment outdoors at Our Lady of the Lake Church. Free.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST REPTILE & EXOTIC ANIMAL SHOW on Saturday, July 13th through Sunday, July 14th, 2019 in Puyallup!

See frogs, snakes, geckos, and other exotic creatures at the Seattle Reptile Expo at the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup. Held in January & July.

OLYMPIC MUSIC FESTIVAL on Saturday, July 13th through Sunday, July 14th, 2019 in Port Townsend!

Hear world-class concerts at the Olympic Music Festival in Wheeler Theater at Fort Worden in Port Townsend.

WEKFEST SEATTLE on Sunday, July 14th, 2019 at CenturyLink Field Event Center!

Billed as the “dopest car show in the nation,” Wekfest Seattle displays pre-screened aftermarket builds and hosts aftermarket vendors at CenturyLink Field Event Center.

ART OF THE AVE on Sunday, July 14th, 2019 in Tacoma!

Music & art lovers converge on 6th Avenue in Tacoma for Art on the Ave (from State to Alder) for live music, local restaurant food, and art installations. Free.