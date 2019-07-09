Filed Under:cw11 seattle, cwtv, fool us, kstw, Penn & Teller, the cw

STREET MAGIC — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.  Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.  The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.  The magicians featured in the episode include Adiran Carratala, Kevin Blake, Ryan Stock and AmberLynn, and Christopher Castellini.  Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#603). Original airdate 7/15/2019 @ 8pm

