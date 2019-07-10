Everybody loves a good skincare product! Even the cast of Riverdale has to work for their perfect skin. Check out the gallery below for proof.







But, achieving glowing skin is hard… right? Wrong! No need to go to a spa or salon for gorgeous, healthy looking features! So many beauty remedies can be made right in your own home, out of household ingredients that you probably already have! Here is your guide to our favorite DIY masks, soaks, and scrubs to help you look and feel your most beautiful!

FACE MASK RECIPES

Cocoa Hydration (½ avocado, 1 tbs cocoa powder, 1tbs honey)

Organic Banana (½ banana, 1tbs orange juice, 1tbs honey)

Breakfast Mask (1 egg yolk, one tbs honey, one tbs olive oil, ½ cup oatmeal)

Coconut Mask (1 tsp coconut oil, 1tsp activated charcoal, 2 drops tea tree oil)

HAIR MASK RECIPES

Olive Oil and Avocado (1 mashed avocado, 2tbs olive oil, 2 tbs honey)

Fatty Acids Mask (1 egg, 2tbs mayonnaise, 1 tbs olive oil, 1tbs honey)

Oily Hair Mask (¼ cup apple cider vinegar, juice from one whole lemon, 1tbs honey)

Deep Hair Conditioner (2tbs coconut oil, 1tbs shea butter, 1tsp argan oil, essential oil for smell)

OTHER RECIPES FOR AT HOME BEAUTY

Castor Oil – Comb some Castor Oil through your eyelashes with a clean wand to help hydrate and lengthen them!

Lemon Lavender Cuticle Soak (1 cup hot water, 1tsp lavender buds, 1tsp lemon juice, 1 tsp olive oil, fresh lemon slices)

Lip Scrub – (1tsp honey, 2tsp sugar)

Exfoliating Scrub for Smooth Legs (1 ¼ sugar, ½ cup oil, 3tbs lemon juice)

The process for most recipes consists of mixing and the letting the product soak for 15-30 minutes before rinsing it off.