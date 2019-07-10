



Happy almost Prime Day! What’s that you ask? Prime day is a two-day special where everyone can find great steals and deals on the premiere items that Amazon has to offer. Even though the 48-hour shopping frenzy is tied with Amazon, other companies like Target, Walmart, eBay, Macy’s and Whole Foods are in the giving spirit with some deals of their own.

First introduced in 2015 to celebrate Amazon’s 20th anniversary, it has revitalized from a one-day-only retail holiday to a two-day phenomenon that is rivaling the annual Black Friday retail holiday in November.

Prime day starts on Monday, July 15th at Midnight PST and ends on Tuesday, July 16th at 11:59 p.m. PST. In years past, some of the Prime Day deals have continued hours, even days after Prime Day has concluded, so if you miss the 48-hour bonanza, don’t give up looking for that special gift you desperately need and want!

For our avid online shoppers out there, here are some shopping tips to help you snag the best Prime Day deals. Now you don’t have to worry about your package being delivered on time or not. You can save some money and get some of those prime benefits right from the comfort of your couch!

Written by Kuria Pounds