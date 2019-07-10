I’m sure by now we’ve all heard of dating apps like Tinder, Bumble, OkCupid, and so on. And, no matter how you may feel about the idea, their success cannot be denied. In fact, a study done by the marketing service SimpleTexting found that 35.5% of survey respondents said that they formed a relationship that lasted longer than 6 months on a dating app. And 13.6% of respondents reported in a dating app resulting in engagement and/or marriage!

So yeah, hate all you want but dating apps work. Still, the question now arises, does the same concept work for friendships?

That’s right. “Friendship Apps” are now a thing. It’s basically the same idea as the dating apps we have come to be familiar with. You create a profile, add photos, a bio, and start swiping!

The most popular friendship app, Bumble BFF, looks something like this:

So, does this sound like a cool new way to meet interesting individuals? Or is it another piece of technology destined to drive us further apart, more incapable of forming real connections face to face?

Perhaps it’s the latter. If you’re curious, there are more than a few reviews online of personal experiences (mostly written by women) using Bumble BFF. Most agree that while the idea was cool, the app didn’t leave them feeling great about themselves, many people choosing not to engage in boring conversations, thus “ghosting” potential friends.

I have to admit; the idea of the whole thing sounds pretty crazy to me. Friendship is something that should come naturally (can you recall a forced friendship that turned out well? I can’t). But, then I learned about niche apps like Peanut which is for new mothers to meet other moms, or PlusOne Social which is for those brand new to a city. When thought of in this way, the idea sounds much more appealing. After all, making friends when you know nobody, or are struggling with the schedule of a newborn can be pretty tricky.

So maybe friendship apps do have a future! It’s 2019, and our methods of possible connection are expanding rapidly, the best thing we can do is be open to them.

If you’re looking to make some new friends, these new apps could be for you. Hey! Maybe you’ll even find someone to watch your favorite CW shows with.