REUNITED – Russell (guest star J.R. Bourne) seeks justice. Meanwhile, Gabriel (guest star Ian Pala) must make a difficult choice. Lastly, the Blake siblings reunite. Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles and Shannon Kook star. The episode was directed by Amanda Tapping and written by Drew Lindo (#610). Original airdate 7/16/2019 @ 9pm