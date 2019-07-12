Comments
When it comes to music festivals, Seattle does things right, ending summer with the extravaganza of the year: Bumbershoot! Obviously the whole thing is enough to make anyone excited, but there are a few acts in particular we cannot wait to see. Here’s some info on our top 5 picks.
- Bryce Vine
- Originally From: New York City
- Sound: Hip Hop/ Indie Pop
- Known For: “Drew Barrymore” and “Glamorama”
- Coin
- Originally From: Nashville, TN
- Sound: Indie Pop
- Known For: “Talk Too Much” and “Malibu 1992”
- Clairo
- Originally From: Carlisle, MA
- Sound: 1980s inspired, bedroom pop
- Known For: “Pretty Girl” and is featured on the Wallows track “Are You Bored Yet”
- Madison Beer
- Originally From: Jericho , NY
- Sound: Pop
- Known For: “Dead” and “Say It To My Face“
Who are you excited to see? Comment below.