



When it comes to music festivals, Seattle does things right, ending summer with the extravaganza of the year: Bumbershoot! Obviously the whole thing is enough to make anyone excited, but there are a few acts in particular we cannot wait to see. Here’s some info on our top 5 picks.

Bryce Vine Originally From: New York City Sound: Hip Hop/ Indie Pop Known For: “Drew Barrymore” and “Glamorama”



The Lumineers Originally From: Denver, CO Sound: Folk Rock Known For: “Ho Hey” and “Cleopatra”



Coin Originally From: Nashville, TN Sound: Indie Pop Known For: “Talk Too Much” and “Malibu 1992”



Clairo Originally From: Carlisle, MA Sound: 1980s inspired, bedroom pop Known For: “Pretty Girl” and is featured on the Wallows track “Are You Bored Yet”



Madison Beer Originally From: Jericho , NY Sound: Pop Known For: “Dead” and “Say It To My Face“



Who are you excited to see? Comment below.