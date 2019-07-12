Written by Liv Coron
When it comes to music festivals, Seattle does things right, ending summer with the extravaganza of the year: Bumbershoot! Obviously the whole thing is enough to make anyone excited, but there are a few acts in particular we cannot wait to see. Here’s some info on our top 5 picks.

Bryce Vine http://press.wbr.com/ Credit: JUCO

  • Bryce Vine

 

lumineers-clinch-press--1200x632

  • The Lumineers
    • Originally From: Denver, CO
    • Sound: Folk Rock
    • Known For: “Ho Hey” and “Cleopatra

 

7-11-2019 3-27-25 PM

 

clairo

  • Clairo
    • Originally From: Carlisle, MA
    • Sound: 1980s inspired, bedroom pop
    • Known For: “Pretty Girl” and is featured on the Wallows track “Are You Bored Yet

 

madison beer

  • Madison Beer

Who are you excited to see? Comment below.

