LIV GOES OLD SCHOOL — Liv (Rose McIver) and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) investigate the death of an old school drag queen which leads Liv to eat and shift into the queen’s brain. Meanwhile, Ravi (Rahul Kohli) reaches out to Major (Robert Buckley) with an interesting request. David Anders, Aly Michalka and Bryce Hodgson also star. Jude Weng directed the episode written by John Enbom & Kit Boss (#511). Original airdate 7/18/2019 @ 8pm