DEFIANCE – Talon (Jessica Green) tries to outmaneuver her new rival while Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) struggles to maintain control of the Outpost. A Baron named Tobin (guest star Aaron Fontaine) marches in and makes an outrageous proposal. The Mistress (guest star Robyn Malcolm) bitterly reunites with a close relative. Anand Desai-Barochia also stars. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Marc Roskin (#202). Original airdate 7/18/2019 @ 9pm