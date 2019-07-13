BALANCING, LEAPING AND SINGING, OH MY! – The Big Stage is the ultimate non-competitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance, with disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between. Acts include Charity & Andres, Lina Liu, Josh Horton, Mikalah Gordon, Cristin Sandu and Terry Fator & Winston, the Impersonating Turtle. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow, the episode is produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International (#106). Original airdate 7/19/2019 @ 9pm