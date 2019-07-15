



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

SUMMER CONCERTS

MARYMOOR PARK CONCERTS now through Sunday, September 8th, 2019 at Marymoor Park!

FREE SUMMER CONCERTS AT THE LOCKS now through Monday, September 2nd, 2019 at the Locks!

CHATEAU STE MICHELLE SUMMER CONCERTS now through Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at Chateau Ste Michelle!

ZOOTUNES now through Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 at Woodland Park Zoo!

DOWNTOWN SUMMER SOUNDS on Friday, July 9th through Friday, August 23rd, 2019 in various locations around Seattle!

MUSIC UNDER THE STARS on Monday, July 8th continuing through Friday, July 26th, 2019 @ various locations around Seattle!

Music Under The Stars begins with a live student concert, and then at 8 p.m., you hear a live broadcast of Seattle Chamber Music Society playing in Benaroya Hall. Bring a blanket, chairs, and even a picnic. Free.

SEATTLE CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY SUMMER FESTIVAL now through Saturday, July 27th, 2019 @ Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall!

Seattle Chamber Music Society’s Summer Festival at Nordstrom Recital Hall in Benaroya Hall has free recitals before performances. Chamber Music in the Park is free July 27 at Volunteer Park. Repeats in Jan.

DOWNTOWN MOVIES IN THE PARK on Tuesdays, beginning July 7th through Tuesday, August 27th, 2019 at Bellevue Downtown Park!

Downtown Movies in the Park begin with family activities and free popcorn at 7:30 p.m. at Downtown Park in Bellevue. Bring a blanket or chairs. Chairs with high backs are not allowed in one section. Free.

LAKEFAIR WEEK on Wednesday, July 17th through Sunday, July 21st, 2019 at Capital Lake!

Lakefair at Capital Lake includes carnival rides, food booths, entertainment, a car show (Fri. 5:30 p.m.), running events (Sat.), a parade (Sat. 4:45 p.m.), and fireworks (Sun. 10 p.m.). Free.

KING COUNTY FAIR on Thursday, July 18th through Sunday, July 21st, 2019 at the Enumclaw Expo Center!

The King County Fair offers food, music, carnival rides, vendors, entertainers, 4H animals, racing pigs, and a beer & wine garden at the Enumclaw Expo Center.

BREMERTON SUMMER BREWFEST on Friday, July 19th through Saturday, July 20th, 2019 in Bremerton!

A short walk from the ferry terminal is Bremerton Summer BrewFest, with 30 Washington breweries, food vendors, and live music for age 21+. No pets.

BITE OF SEATTLE on Friday, July 19th through Sunday, July 21st, 2019 at the Seattle Center!

Buy tastes from 60 restaurants at the free Bite of Seattle, which has cooking demos, a beer & spirits garden, and entertainment at Seattle Center. Friday is least crowded. The Alley on Fisher rooftop has a $20 package of 6 gourmet tastes to support charity. Craft beer & cider tasting is $25. Combine both for $36.

CAPITOL HILL BLOCK PARTY on Friday, July 19th through Sunday, July 21st, 2019 in Seattle!

Capitol Hill Block Party is a three-day music festival with 100 bands, DJs, craft booths, and food trucks.

SEAFAIR INDIAN DAYS POWWOW on Friday, July 19th through Sunday, July 21st, 2019 at Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center!

United Indians’ Seafair Indian Days Powwow is held annually on the third weekend in July, in conjunction with Seattle Seafair, at our Powwow Grounds adjacent to the Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center.

SAMMAMISH VALLEY CELEBRATION OF FARMS AND THE ARTS on Friday, July 19th through Sunday, July 21st, 2019 in Sammamish!

Visit farms and businesses for demonstrations, tours, tastes, and family activities during Sammamish Valley Celebration of Farms and the Arts.

SEQUIM LAVENDER FESTIVAL on Friday, July 19th through Sunday, July 21st, 2019 in Sequim!

Sequim Lavender Festival has lavender farm tours plus a street fair with crafts, food, beer, wine, music, and even lavender ice cream. Free.

43RD ANNUAL DARRINGTON BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL on Friday, July 19th through Sunday, July 21st, 2019 in Darrington!

Hear great music outdoors, shop food vendors, and camp at Darrington Bluegrass Festival.

REFUSE TO ABUSE 5K on Saturday, July 20th, 2019 at T-Mobile Park!

Refuse To Abuse 5K is a fun run & walk that takes you around every level of T-Mobile Park, from the top to the players’ tunnel to the final lap around the field.

WEST SEATTLE GRAND PARADE on Saturday, July 20th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in West Seattle!

West Seattle Grand Parade includes pirates, clowns, marching bands, drill teams, floats, and pageantry on California Avenue SW (from Lander Street to Edmunds Street). The PAWrade of pets begins at the same time farther south on California Avenue SW (from Genesee Street to Edmunds Street).

OLDE BURIEN BLOCK PARTY & BOX CAR DERBY RACES on Saturday, July 20th, 2019 in Burien!

Olde Burien Block Party features live music, beer gardens, and food vendors on SW 152nd Street. Free.

FEDERAL WAY RHYTHM & BREWS FESTIVAL on Saturday, July 20th, 2019 from 12 Noon to 5:00 p.m. in Federal Way!

Federal Way Rhythm & Brews Festival features 20 local breweries, wineries, and distilleries, plus three local bands, and BBQ for sale at Town Square Park for age 21+. Bring a blanket or chair.

WALLA WALLA SWEET ONION FESTIVAL on Saturday, July 20th, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Walla Walla!

The Sweet Onion Festival includes great food & beer, entertainment, vendors, onion-eating contests, a kids’ zone, and a 5K run in Walla Walla. Free admission.

BON ODORI FESTIVAL on Saturday, July 20th, 2019 at Seattle Buddhist Temple!

Honor our ancestors at Bon Odori Festival with traditional dancing, Taiko drums, martial arts, and Japanese food & crafts at Seattle Buddhist Temple.

NATSU MATSURI OUTDOOR SUMMER FESTIVAL on Saturday, July 20th through Sunday, July 21st, 2019 at Uwajimaya Seattle!

Natsu Matsuri Outdoor Summer Festival features 15 food booths, live entertainment, and games on S. Weller Street in the International District. Free.

MUKILTEO GARDEN & QUILT TOUR on Saturday, July 20th through Sunday, July 21st, 2019 in Mukilteo!

This event is a MUST SEE for those who love gardening (the #1 national hobby) and/or quilting (the oldest national craft.) This Tour, a showcase for Mukilteo (rated in the top 10 of “Most Livable Cities”), is co-sponsored by Mukilteo Lighthouse Quilters and the Mukilteo Way Garden Club.

RENEGADE CRAFT FAIR on Saturday, July 20th and Sunday, July 21st, 2019 in Hangar 30 at Magnuson Park!

Shop from 100+ inspiring local and national Makers and Designers, sip on a craft cocktail, eat from food trucks, and groove to live DJ sets.

VASHON ISLAND STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL 2019 on Friday, July 19th through Sunday, July 21st, 2019 on Vashon Island!

Vashon Island Strawberry Festival has a zany parade (Sat. 11 a.m.), a street dance (Sat. 7 p.m.), a car parade (Sun. 11:45 a.m.), a music stage, carnival rides, a beer garden, and 200 vendors. Free. Shuttle bus from ferry boats is $2 each way, free under age 5.

CHINATOWN SEAFAIR PARADE on Sunday, July 21st, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the international district!

Chinatown Seafair Parade features lion and dragon dances, martial arts, and the Chinese Girls Drill Team in the international district.

OLD DOG HAVEN WALK FOR OLD DOGS on Sunday, July 21st from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Cromwell Park!

Celebrate and support old dogs that need foster care at the 1/3 mile Walk for Old Dogs & Old Dog Pageantat Cromwell Park in Shoreline. Costumes are welcome.

PARKADILLY on Sunday, July 21st, 2019 at Lake Sammamish!

Parkadilly features high-energy concerts with catchy songs for children, a petting zoo, African dance and drums, arts & crafts projects, commercial vendors, and food trucks at Lake Sammamish State Park. Free. Bring a state park pass or pay for parking.

FOOD TRUCK FEST on Sunday, July 21st, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. in Tacoma!

Food Truck Fest features 23 food trucks, music, and a beer garden at Wright Park in Tacoma. Free admission.