



– Thursday, July 25 will mark the DQ® brand’s 14th annual Miracle Treat Day, which is one of the largest single day fundraising events of the year for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® (CMN Hospitals). On Miracle Treat Day, one dollar or more from every Blizzard® Treat sold at participating independently-owned DQ locations throughout the U.S. goes directly to the non-profit organization, providing support to kids and families at local hospitals across the country.The funds raised are used to help bring happiness to the healing process at CMN Hospitals, including: critical treatments and lifesaving healthcare services; pediatric medical equipment, as well as facilities to ease stressful situations for kids, such as rooms designed to look like an undersea adventure land or a spaceship; and charitable care to help save and improve the lives of children in local communities nationwide.“On Miracle Treat Day, we harness the joy of fans visiting DQ restaurants for their favorite treat and use it to better the families and communities that we serve,” said Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing for American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ). “It’s the most meaningful fun you can have this summer.”

Bringing Happiness to a Local Hospital with tWitch & Allison Holker Boss

This year’s Miracle Treat Day activities will be taken to the next level through a partnership with the Holker Boss family — professional dancers and television personalities, Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Allison Holker Boss, as well as their children Weslie and Maddox — who will create and deliver Blizzard Treats to the children, families, nurses and doctors at Cohen Children’s Medical Center in Queens, New York.

“Allison and I have been connected to CMN Hospitals for years and couldn’t be more excited to support this great organization in a new way through Miracle Treat Day,” said tWitch.

“This experience is made even more special in that our entire growing family can be involved in this special day that’s helping kids get back to being kids,” Allison continued.

To partake in Miracle Treat Day, fans can visit participating independently-owned DQ locations to purchase any Blizzard Treat – from top-ordered Oreo®, to the NEW sour then sweet Sour Patch Kids® variety, to Summer Blizzard Menu flavors such as S’mores and Cotton Candy.

As a national partner of CMN Hospitals for 35 years, the DQ brand has raised nearly $150 million for local children’s hospitals in U.S. and Canada, where 10 million children are treated annually. On Miracle Treat Day 2018, DQ operators across the U.S. and Canada contributed more than $4 million to local CMN Hospitals.

Visit MiracleTreatDay.com to find participating DQ locations and connect on social media using @DairyQueen and #MiracleTreatDay.