MAKE LOVE, NOT CLONES – When Atria Nine (Raechelle Banno) learns that Adari leader, Seeker Creston Hubbell, will be speaking on campus, she enlists the help of Jax (Priscilla Quintana) and the study group to stand up against her former masters to help free her clone sisters and brothers from oppression on her homeworld. Steve Hughes directed the episode written by Mark A. Altman (#102). Original airdate 7/23/2019 @ 8pm