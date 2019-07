EPISODE WAS DIRECTED BY BOB MORLEY – Bellamy (Bob Morley) and Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) must work together to save their friends. Echo (Tasya Teles) is forced to face her past. Eliza Taylor, Paige Turco, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon and Shannon Kook star. The episode was directed by Bob Morley and written by Charmaine DeGrate (#611). Original airdate 7/23/2019 @ 9pm