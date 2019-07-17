



The 11th Capitol Hill Block Party takes place this Friday July 19th through Sunday July 21st between E Pine St & Broadway and 12th Ave in Seattle.

It is a three-day music festival with plenty of big names artists performing, food booths right at your service and plenty of other attractions!

In the beginning, the party used to be a fascinating little neighborhood get-together and has now transformed into a weekend phenomenon, with a price.

The whole lineup has been released and has a total of more than 60 local or traveling artists coming to Capitol Hill to perform, like Aminé, Saba, Jack Harlow, Lizzo and plenty of more! You can see the full lineup and lineup for each day here!

For those of you who aren’t into the music festival environment, there are plenty of events, like a Bat ‘N Rouge baseball game, Sweatbox outdoor Yoga and even a skate competition! To view the dates, times and locations of these non-musical events, go to their website for more information.

Tickets can be purchased on their website, or by clicking here, and hurry! Tickets are going fast as the date inches closer!

