ROADBLOCKS – Jane (Gina Rodriguez) is feeling great about all the book publishing prospects she has until an unexpected problem pops up. Petra (Yael Grobglas) and Rafael’s (Justin Baldoni) working relationship has been going so well that Petra makes Rafael an unexpected offer. It seems like every time Rogelio (Jaime Camil) takes one step closer to his dream, a new roadblock appears. Andrea Navedo and Ivonne Coll also star. Gina Lamar directed the episode written by Carolina Rivera (#517). Original airdate: 7/24/19 @ 9pm