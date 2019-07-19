For most sports fans, August through February, really is the best time of the year. Not for the holidays, the changing of the seasons or even the grind of school. For those 6 months, football, collegiate & pro, is back!

College football officially starts with Week 0, on August 24th, with the University of Florida vs. the University of Miami (FL) playing in Orlando, and the University of Arizona vs. the University of Hawaii.

Even though the season starts on August 24th, the first true week of the season is August 31st, with notable match-ups such as Houston vs. Oklahoma, Eastern Washington vs. University of Washington, Duke vs. Alabama playing in Georgia and Boise State vs. Florida State in Jacksonville.

The NFL has preseason games throughout the month of August and the first week of September, but those games are mostly to see who will and won’t make the 53-man roster for each team.

The first preseason game is the Hall of Fame Game on August 1st and will feature the Denver Broncos playing the Atlanta Falcons. Preseason doesn’t officially start until August 8th, with matches such as the New York Jets vs. the New York Giants and the Minnesota Vikings vs. the New Orleans Saints.

The first week of the NFL regular season officially starts on Thursday, September 5th, with the Green Bay Packers vs. the Chicago Bears. That following Sunday, September 8th, the rest of the teams play. Some of the featured games are the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. the New England Patriots, the Los Angeles Rams vs. the Carolina Panthers and the Indianapolis vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

Don’t forget to watch your favorite CW11 show right after the big games!