Comments
iZombie -- "Bye, Zombies" -- Image Number: ZMB512c_0290b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Rose McIver as Liv and Rahul Kohli as Ravi -- Photo Credit: Diyah Pera/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
IZOMBIE’S PENULTIMATE EPISODE WRITTEN BY DIANE RUGGIERO-WRIGHT — Liv (Rose McIver) makes a devastating discovery. Rahul Kohli, Malcolm Goodwin, Robert Buckley, David Anders, Aly Michalka and Bryce Hodgson also star. Michael Wale directed the episode written by Diane Ruggiero-Wright (#512). Original airdate 7/25/2019 @ 8pm