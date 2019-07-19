



Okay let’s admit it. We’ve all fantasized at one point or another about dating a superhero. I mean if you can’t become yourself you might as well benefit from all the super perks… right? Plus, that would be major bragging rights.

Still, we can’t all be Mr. and Mrs. Incredible, and there could be some downsides to dating a hero (like the fact that their line of work is truly life or death for one).

Still weighing your options? Well don’t worry because we’ve done it for you. Here are the pros and cons to dating your favorite CW Superheroes.

The Flash

Pros: Super sweet, you can tell your family and friends that he’s a “police scientist”, date night can take place ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD.

Cons: He’s always telling you to hurry up.

Date or Pass: Date! Duh! How could you say no to that face.

Supergirl

Pros: Super speed, super strength, flight, x-ray vision, telescopic vision, microscopic vision … must I go on?

Cons: Lives on a different planet. Talk about long distance.

Date or Pass: Pass. At the end of the day, you’re just from different worlds… literally.

Batwoman

Pros: Good morals. She believes in serving justice.

Cons: HUGE chip on her shoulder (trust me, every vigilante has one).

Date or Pass: Pass, she has too many personal demons to handle a relationship right now.

Black Lightning

Pros: You’ll never have to change a lightbulb again! Heck, you probably won’t ever have to pay your electricity bill.

Cons: He might zap you if he gets riled up.

Date or Pass: Date! Maybe there will be a spark?

Hawkgirl

Pros: In addition to her ability to fly and super human strength, she also has enhanced healing and regeneration ability! No matter what goes down she can always repair what has been broken.

Cons: Vigilante ex-fiancée that might hunt you down.

Date or Pass: Date! We won’t let her past define her! Plus, she can take any vigilante that comes your way.

Like any relationship you would have to make some sacrifices to date a hero. Chances are they’ll have to miss date night if duty calls. Still, having your significant other be one of the most powerful people in the city/world/universe? Uh yes please!

At the end of the day, whether or not to date a hero is simply a decision we all have to make for ourselves. Because yeah, that opportunity comes up all the time.

Until then, learn more about your favorite heroes by tuning into CW11 every night!