CHANGES OF THE HEART – Rebb (guest star Lilli Hollunder) goes behind Talon’s (Jessica Green) back to offer Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) a powerful army. Tobin (guest star Aaron Fontaine) courts Gwynn but his roguish behavior gets in the way. Naya (guest star Amita Suman) is tasked with reshaping Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) so Talon will see him in a new light. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Marc Roskin (#203). Original airdate 7/25/2019 @ 9pm