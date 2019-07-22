



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

SUMMER CONCERTS

MARYMOOR PARK CONCERTS now through Sunday, September 8th, 2019 at Marymoor Park!

FREE SUMMER CONCERTS AT THE LOCKS now through Monday, September 2nd, 2019 at the Locks!

CHATEAU STE MICHELLE SUMMER CONCERTS now through Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at Chateau Ste Michelle!

ZOOTUNES now through Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 at Woodland Park Zoo!

DOWNTOWN SUMMER SOUNDS on Friday, July 9th through Friday, August 23rd, 2019 in various locations around Seattle!

MOVIES AT THE MURAL on Saturday, July 27th and continuing on Saturdays in August at Seattle Center!

Experience FREE movies outdoors at Seattle Center this summer. Picnic on the gently sloping Mural Amphitheatre lawn, in front of a state-of-the-art 40-foot screen, with the Space Needle looming above. The series features popular movies, both classic and contemporary, appropriate for all-ages. Movies at the Mural is an outdoor cinema experience like no other!

MUSIC UNDER THE STARS on Monday, July 8th continuing through Friday, July 26th, 2019 @ various locations around Seattle!

Music Under The Stars begins with a live student concert, and then at 8 p.m., you hear a live broadcast of Seattle Chamber Music Society playing in Benaroya Hall. Bring a blanket, chairs, and even a picnic. Free.

SEATTLE CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY SUMMER FESTIVAL now through Saturday, July 27th, 2019 @ Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall!

Seattle Chamber Music Society’s Summer Festival at Nordstrom Recital Hall in Benaroya Hall has free recitals before performances. Chamber Music in the Park is free July 27 at Volunteer Park. Repeats in Jan.

DOWNTOWN MOVIES IN THE PARK on Tuesdays, beginning July 7th through Tuesday, August 27th, 2019 at Bellevue Downtown Park!

Downtown Movies in the Park begin with family activities and free popcorn at 7:30 p.m. at Downtown Park in Bellevue. Bring a blanket or chairs. Chairs with high backs are not allowed in one section. Free.

THE 48 HOUR FILM PROJECT on Friday, July 12th through Sunday, July 14th, 2019 at SIFF Cinema Uptown!

The 48 Hour Film Project gives teams two days to make short films. See the results at SIFF Cinema Uptown.

SANDSATIONS on Tuesday, July 23rd through Saturday, July 27th, 2019 in Long Beach!

See incredible sand sculptures built by competing teams during Sandsations, which is next to the boardwalk in Long Beach, on the Pacific Coast. Free.

GAME OF CHEFS 2019 on Wednesday, July 24th, 2019 from 6:00 to 9:30 p.m. at Hot Stove Society!

Enjoy “delectable dishes,” desserts, cocktails, beer, and wine at $125 Game of Chefs at Hot Stove Society, where chefs compete to create tasty and creative dishes using local products for age 21+.

70TH ANNUAL GREENWOOD SEAFAIR PARADE on Wednesday, July 24th, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in Greenwood!

Watch bands, drill teams, floats, and pirates in the free Greenwood Seafair Parade on Greenwood Avenue from N. 95th to N. 85th then west to 6th NW.

RED, WHITE & BREW 2019 on Thursday, July 25th, 2019 from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. at Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center!

Red, White & Brew promises “tastings from more than 60 award-winning wineries and breweries” and bites from restaurants and food trucks, with music at the Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center for age 21+.

SEATTLE NIGHT RIDE on Friday, July 26th, 2019 in Seattle!

City lights, summer nights, and glowing bikes at the Seattle Night Ride! Back for the fifth year, the Seattle Night Ride is a fun and unique urban cycling event for anyone who enjoys a summer night bike cruise. The 13-mile route is a mostly flat, easy going ride through Seattle, utilizing city streets, protected trails and bike lanes. The ride begins & ends in Ballard at Peddler Brewing Company, and meanders through the neighborhoods of Fremont, Lake Union, and Queen Anne. We highly encourage costumes and bike light accessories (that are safe for riding)!

TASTING FLIGHT on Friday, July 26th, 2019 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Woodland Park Zoo!

Bring a glass and ID to taste boutique wines from 50 wineries on the North Meadow of Woodland Park Zoo at Tasting Flight, with animal encounters, food trucks, and access to some zoo exhibits after 7 p.m.

JAZZ PORT TOWNSEND on Sunday, July 21st through Sunday, July 28th, 2019 in Port Townsend!

Jazz Port Townsend is the perfect opportunity to experience excellent musicians, soak up a weekend of jazz in a seaside paradise and participate in a wide array of mainstage and nightclub performances. Artistic Director John Clayton inspires a true sense of family during this special week of events that showcases internationally-known performers in new and unexpected pairings. Jazz Port Townsend has emerged as one of the leading jazz festivals in the nation.

BAM ARTS FAIR on Friday, July 26th through Sunday, July 28th, 2019 at Bellevue Square and Bellevue Arts Museum!

Bellevue Arts Museum hosts the largest, award-winning arts & crafts festival in the Northwest. We are committed to handmade excellence and supporting national designers, artists, and craftspeople. Shop from over 300 inspiring artists showcasing unique, handmade craft and art. This marketplace represents modern, traditional, and emerging work.

KIRKLAND MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL SUMMERFEST on Friday, July 26th through Sunday, July 28th, 2019 in Kirkland!

Kirkland Summerfest is a popular festival of the arts with live music, entertainment, food, and family fun on the shore of Lake Washington. Free, except cover charge for beer & wine garden Fri. & Sat. after 6 p.m.

RENTON RIVER DAYS on Friday, July 26th through Sunday, July 28th, 2019 in Liberty Park!

Renton River Days is an annual multi-day family festival and celebration of community pride, joining residents, businesses, organizations, and Puget Sound tourists together for a wonderful variety of events, special features for kids, arts and crafts, recreation, food, and stage entertainment at Liberty Park and Cedar River Park.

GOODGUYS 32ND PACIFIC NORTHWEST NATIONALS on Friday, July 26th through Sunday, July 28th, 2019 at Washington State Fair Events Center!

See 2,500 custom, classic, and muscle cars and trucks plus hot rods at Pacific Northwest Nationals at the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup.

CAPITOL ONE TORCHLIGHT RUN on Saturday, July 27th, 2019 at Seattle Center!

Run past thousands of people waiting for the Torchlight Parade on the Seafair Torchlight Run 5K or 8K, beginning and ending at Westlake Park.

ALASKA AIRLINES TORCHLIGHT PARADE on Saturday, July 27th, 2019 at Westlake Park!

Colorful floats, drill teams, and pirates move down 4th Avenue (from Seattle Center to Westlake Center) in the Seafair Torchlight Parade. Preview the floats, see exhibits, and meet participants at FanFest south of the International Fountain at Seattle Center (2 to 6 p.m.). Free, or buy a grandstand parade seat for $35 to $60.

NW SOLARFEST on Saturday, July 27th, 2019 at Shoreline Community College!

Shoreline Community College hosts the NW SolarFest, a renewable energy and sustainable living fair. Hear live music and see exhibitors and vendors, plus electric vehicles. Free.

THE GREAT INFLATABLE RACE on Saturday, July 27th, 2019 at Lake Sammamish State Park!

Feel like a kid again at The Great Inflatable Race, which includes at least eight blow-up obstacles you must get over, under, around, or through at Lake Sammamish State Park. Pay $10 for parking unless you have a Discover Pass for state parks.

3RD ANNUAL ANDERSON SUMMER SCHOOL BREWFEST on Saturday, July 27th, 2019 in Bothell!

Anderson Summer School Brewfest promises “50 handcrafted ales & ciders” plus live music at McMenamins Anderson School. Free entry for all ages.

SOULFUL NIGHTS VOL. 1 on Saturday, July 27th, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. at the Pantages Theater in Tacoma!

Soulful Nights is a summer concert featuring Lyfe Jennings, Case, and local performer Anthony Martin at Pantages Theater.

GIG HARBOR WINE FOOD EXPERIENCE on Saturday, July 27th, 2019 at Gig Harbor!

Gig Harbor Wine & Food Experience features a cocktail hour & dinner & dancing on Friday, a waterfront block party in 22 locations on Saturday, and champagne brunches in four restaurants on Sunday.

ALKI ART FAIR on Saturday, July 27th and Sunday, July 28th, 2019 in West Seattle!

Enjoy the colorful views while strolling the promenade, as you eat and shop among an expansive lineup of artists, makers and performers to celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of West Seattle’s local arts and culture.

SAINT JAMES FAIRE on Saturday, July 27th through Sunday, July 28th, 2019 at Clamlann Medieval Village!

Saint James Faire opens at noon with craft shops, archery and sword demonstrations, puppetry, music, dance, and lunch (dinner by reservation), at Camlann Medieval Village in Carnation.

73RD ANNUAL PACIFIC NORTHWEST SCOTTISH HIGHLAND GAMES & CLAN GATHERING on Friday, July 26th through Sunday, July 28th, 2019 in Enumclaw!

Pacific Northwest Scottish Highland Games & Clan Gathering is an athletic competition that also has colorful pipe bands, Celtic music, Scottish dancers, Scottish farm animals, Scottish food and drink, and vendors, at the Expo Center in Enumclaw. No pets.

PISTA SA NAYON (FILIPINO FESTIVAL) on Sunday, July 28th, 2019 at Seward Park!

Pista sa Nayon offers food, entertainment, arts and crafts booths, and children’s games at Seward Park Amphitheater. Free.