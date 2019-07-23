This past weekend was the annual San Diego Comic-Con, known as being the largest convention of its kind in the world, and the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, unveiled the Phase 4 slate that includes movies and TV shows all connected to Marvel.

The slate includes movies like Black Widow coming out May 1st, 2020, The Eternals being released November 6th, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings coming to theaters February 12th, 2021 and plenty of more.

Feige also included that Black Panther 2, Fantastic Four, Captain Marvel 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will also be part of the 4th phase with their release dates still to be announced.

Some other big name movies that are on the way are Blade, Thor: Love and Thunder and Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse of Madness. Doctor Strange will be in theaters on May 7th, 2021 and Thor will join on November 5th of that year. Blade still has a release date that is to be determined, but Marvel confirmed that the movie is starring actor Mahershala Ali.

So are you excited to see some Marvel movies coming soon?