



After 2 years of dating, Riverdale co-stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have allegedly split. Once the cutest couple on the block, this rumored split has left fans – myself included – heartbroken. With one year of are they or aren’t they analysis pre 2018 Met Gala – where the couple made their red carpet debut – and one year of tracking their wonderfully public PDA through paparazzi and adorable Instagram posts, these past two years have been a wild ride for Sprousehart shippers everywhere. So much so that many fans are taking the breakup harder than they would perhaps take one of their own.

Many fans have taken to twitter to express their sentiments:

me when i found out lili reinhart and cole sprouse broke up pic.twitter.com/9iW99gT3jB — daniela florez (@dani_florezz) July 22, 2019

Taking the rest of the day because Lili and Cole broke up (allegedly!) Yes, I am an adult woman. — Julie Strano (@NotJulieStrano) July 22, 2019

When news of the split broke, I – like many other longtime fans – took straight to google to find out why, when, and how my favorite celebrity relationship had so suddenly come to an end. I searched, only to find that this thing – that every major entertainment news platform has reported on – is based solely off of rumors? An “alleged” source can create this much drama?

I mean, these rumors swirl out of hand all the time. Just last month as divorce rumors swirled around celebrity couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, the couple took to Instagram to shut them down once and for all, joking that this was the first they were hearing of any bad blood between the two.

Still with more research I stumbled across articles like “Lili Reinhart’s Body Language Shows She Felt Anxious With Cole Sprouse at Comic-Con Post-Breakup” in which a body language expert analyzes photos of Lili at comic con to prove that she is upset while Cole is speaking… even though her co-stars KJ Apa and Camila Mendes are expressing the exact same language.

Or articles like this one “Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart’s Breakup Can 1,000% Be Explained by Astrology” where they literally blame mercury being in retrograde for a break-up that hasn’t even been confirmed yet. To me, this all feels a little melodramatic.

This begs the question, why do we even care? Why is the break-up of two (albeit famous) twenty somethings trending on twitter? Covered by every news publication?

While we may never truly know, I think that much of the answer can be rooted in the culture of social media. Today, we have the opportunity to know everything – or everything they want us to see at least – about another person’s life. You get to see every vacation post, every perfectly staged cute couple photo, and every candid shot that probably wasn’t very candid at all. That is to say, that social media paints a picture of a reality that may or may not be true. Yet, we use it as a tool of self-comparison, judging our own lives off of the possibly false picture painted for us by others or their media teams.

When it comes to Cole and Lili, it may be that their characters fell in love on the show and we wanted to see that relationship continue, or that we aspire to have their beautiful, modeling, jet setting lives. We like the lives they live, and perhaps even want to live them ourselves, so when we realize things may not be as perfect as they seem it can be saddening, depressing even.

Investing this much information in someone else’s relationship can’t be healthy though, and I urge us all to take a step back and think about the distortion lens that is social media. Spend less time focusing on others and more time focusing on yourself because everyone deserves self- love!