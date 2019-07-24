On Wednesday July 31st at 1 p.m. PST, the last cusp during the MLB regular season where players can be traded from one team to another, also known as the MLB trade deadline, will be official and completed by then.

There are always some big name players either looking to leave their old team to find a new one, or players we didn’t even expect, somehow end up on a different club.

With the deadline being less than a week away, and still no big moves or transactions to speak of, I can safely assure you that next seven days are about to be hectic for not just baseball, but sports as a whole.

The big names that every baseball analyst is talking about this year, when it comes to the deadline, are Madison Bumgarner, Noah Syndergaard, Trevor Bauer, Yasiel Puig, Marcus Stroman, Zack Wheeler and plenty of more.

Even our Seattle Mariners have some players being tossed into the hat to be traded, with Mike Leake, Dee Gordon, Mitch Haniger and others. Considering they already traded Edwin Encarnación away to the Yankees, these names do not come as a surprise, especially to a lot of current Mariner fans.

