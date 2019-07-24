Did you know that Riverdale films just 3 short hours from Seattle? That’s right! Vancouver, our neighbor to the north, is actually home to a bunch of familiar locations as Riverdale, Supernatural, The Flash, and Supergirl are all filmed there. So, next time you get the chance, take a weekend and go visit some of these awesome locations! It’s almost like you’re in the town of Riverdale itself.

RIVERDALE HIGH

Is actually… Lord Byng High School! On the outside at least. The interior school scenes are filmed at West Point Grey Academy.

You can visit Lord Byng at: 3939 W 16th Ave, Vancouver, BC

POP’S CHOCKLIT SHOP

Is actually… Rocko’s Family Diner! However only in the pilot, once the show was sent to series they built Pops as a set on the main lot.

You can visit Pop’s at: 32786 Lougheed Hwy, Mission, BC

VERONICA’S APARTMENT

Is actually… The Permanent Building! A former bank, this building is somewhat of a historical landmark in Vancouver.

You can visit Veronica’s Apartment (The Pembrooke) at: 330 W Pender St, Vancouver, BC

SWEETWATER RIVER

Is actually … a lake? Sweetwater river isn’t actually a river at all but in fact Alice Lake!

You can visit Sweetwater River in: Squamish, BC

TWILIGHT DRIVE-IN

Is actually… The Twilight Drive In! No name change needed here, The Twilight Drive-In is a real place! You can visit it any time and catch a flick for yourself. Right now they’re showing the new Lion King and Toy Story 4.

You can visit the Twilight Drive-In at: 3350 260 St, Aldergrove, BC

Here’s a map of all things Riverdale.

There you have it! Check out these locations and more on your next trip to Vancouver.

Don’t have time to travel this time of year? No worries, you can virtually transport yourself to the town of Riverdale by watching the show on the CW app or starting Wednesday nights this fall right here on CW11.